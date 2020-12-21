Police need help identifying truck involved in Gravois Park property damage

ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a white truck related to property damage at multiple addresses in the Gravois Park Neighborhood.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the property damage occurred specifically in the 3600 block of Iowa and surrounding hours before midnight on Friday.

Police said the truck “appears to be a Ford F250 or F350 with an extended cab. The truck also appears to have a silver toolbox in the back.”

Anyone with information is asked to call a Third District Detective by calling the Central Patrol Division at 314-444-2500. Or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).