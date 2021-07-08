Police need help identifying two in catalytic converter theft

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for help identifying two people in relation to the theft of a catalytic converter on July 2.

The theft happened at about 2:30 a.m. on July 2 in the 2800 block of Wisconsin Avenue in the Benton Park neighborhood.

Police said one man is in his late 30s to early 40s. The other suspect was described by police as in his mid to late 20s.

Authorities said the two “were operating an older model, grey Chevrolet Impala with a darker gray or black accent piece running horizontal along the middle of the vehicle and a missing front, driver’s side hubcap.”

Anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also speak with a Third District Detective directly by calling 314-444-2500.