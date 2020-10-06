Man headbutts St. Louis County police officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 29-year-old man headbutted a St. Louis County police officer after an incident with family members Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the man’s family called authorities after he was threatening them and acting eratic.

Police arrived to handle the situation, and the man head butted a police officer about 40 minutes into the conversation.

The police officer was taken to the hospital for a check up. His injuries were not life-threatening.

