WEBSTER GROVES, MO – Breaking news out Webster Groves where a police officer was shot near I-44 and Elm Avenue Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells Fox 2 that the officer is a member of the Webster Groves police officer. Multiple police departments and officers are on the scene.

Traffic on westbound I-44 has been shutdown.

The officer has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.