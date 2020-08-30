Police: Ohio State football player wounded in shooting

The Ohio State football team enters the field during media day at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2008. LSU will play Ohio State in the BCS championship college football game Jan. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police say Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a shooting in Columbus over the weekend.

Police say officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood.

They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.

Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced. A message was sent to a team representative seeking comment.