Suspects in custody after north St. Louis County police chase

ST. LOUIS – Police were chasing a vehicle with a suspect in it wanted in connection with shots fired into a home in north St. Louis County. There are now two suspects under arrest.

Police began pursuing the car with Maryland plates in Florissant. The driver then drove on 270 West, then I-170 South, then I-70 eastbound over the Stan Musial bridge and into Illinois. At that point Missouri and St. Louis law enforcement entities ended their pursuit.

This story is still developing. More details will be posted here as they come into our newsroom.