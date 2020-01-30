Two arrested in north St. Louis County following police pursuit, one suspect still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A police pursuit that lasted nearly half an hour on Thursday ended with two people in custody and another suspect still at large.

Two officers from the Hillsdale Police Department, including the chief, were involved in the chase.

Authorities are calling the chase justified and are showcasing what they recovered.

Hillsdale Police laid it all out on a table: suspected crystal meth, an assault-style weapon, some $1,100 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

The chase ended on Oakdale near Kienlen in Hillsdale a little before 5 p.m.

The ending was caught on Debra Frazier’s doorbell video camera.

“When I opened the door, the car was flying past and the police were right behind them,” she said. “And then the car stopped and I saw the guys jump out and run down the hill.”

The three male suspects who were in the Ford Edge ran off after the chase ended.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox was over the scene as officers from multiple agencies and a K9 searched the area.

Police arrested two suspects; the third still on the loose.

“It’s very terrifying because we don’t know what we’re going to walk into when we come out our doors. It’s very terrifying,” said concerned resident Rosalyn Ross, who also saw the aftermath of the chase.

The incident started at about 4:30 p.m.

Hillsdale police said they got a tip from a citizen that there were armed suspects in the car with drugs.

Investigators were also told that one of the suspects may have been a murder suspect.

Hillsdale police said they tried to pull the car over at Kienlen and Lexington but it took off, starting the chase that lasted some 25 minutes.

The pursuit wound through several areas including St. Louis City and onto Interstate 70 twice before ending close to where it began.

“We’re not stopping. We’re coming. We’re going to do all we can to get the guns and drugs that we can off the street,” said Hillsdale Police Captain Herb Simmons.

Police said the weapon was actually thrown out of the car on I-70 but was later recovered.

Several other agencies assisted in the incident.

Police tell us the two males in custody are in their late 20s to early 30s and have extensive criminal histories.

At this point, police say a murder suspect has not been arrested.

38.690803 -90.28858