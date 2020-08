SAUGET, Ill.- The Illinois State Police were involved in a pursuit overnight.

According to police, officers spotted a man asleep at the wheel stopped at some railroad tracks in Sauget. When they woke him up they spotted a gun in his lap.

The driver sped away and the officers followed. About a mile and a half down the road the driver lost control and crashed. He then ran into a wooded area.

That person is still being sought.