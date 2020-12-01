Police pursuit suspect fled on foot after crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An early morning police pursuit ended in a crash in East St. Louis.

The suspect crashed into another car on 59th Street and Ohio Avenue. The suspect then got out and ran away.

No word yet on why Washington Park Police were chasing the man.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News