Police pursuit suspect fled on foot after crash

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An early morning police pursuit ended in a crash in East St. Louis.
The suspect crashed into another car on 59th Street and Ohio Avenue. The suspect then got out and ran away.
No word yet on why Washington Park Police were chasing the man.
