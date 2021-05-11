Police pursuit suspect forces woman to give him ride with child in the car

ST. LOUIS – Following a police pursuit Monday afternoon, a man with a gun demanded a ride from a woman sitting in her car with her child.

The 34-year-old man who demanded a ride from the woman was one of three suspects that fled after police deflated the tires of the stolen vehicle they were riding in.

Once police deflated the stolen vehicle’s tires, the car came to a stop in the Buzz Westfall Plaza area in Jennings. All three men occupying the vehicle then fled on foot. A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were taken into custody.

That’s when the 34-year-old man approached the woman sitting in her car with a 5-year-old child in the Aldi parking lot located at 8445 Lucas and Hunt Road. The man was in the car with the woman and child for a few minutes before she dropped him off in a residential area. She then called the police at approximately 6:06 p.m.

The woman and child were uninjured.

Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

