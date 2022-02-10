Police recover vehicle connected to Maplewood homicide

Maplewood Police detectives say they have recovered a van wanted in connection with a Tuesday afternoon fatal shooting.

Surveillance video showed a maroon Toyota Sienne XE leaving the scene of a shooting behind the Maplewood Heights Apartments off Bellevue Avenue around 4:30pm Tuesday. Police announced Thursday that they now had the vehicle, but did not release further information except that the investigation continued and that there were active leads.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jakobe Bass, who police said had multiple gunshot wounds.

“I just knew that it was something bad,” said witness Chris Foliaf, who lives at the Maplewood Heights Apartments.

Foliaf said he heard the gunshots from his open window.



“I didn’t hear anybody scream and yell. I didn’t hear the band speed off all I heard was eight shots just out of the blue,” he said.

This happened just blocks away from the main strip of Maplewood’s downtown area. Police have not had any shooting-related homicides in the city since 2010.