Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in Riverview murder

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in Riverview on January 12 at around 9:00 pm in the 200 block of Chambers Road. Officers found Ronald Ross, 51,of Granite City in the parking lot of a business. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking for your help to find a person of interest in this case. Homicide investigators shared images of a man and his vehicle which they believe is a white, newer model, GMC Terrain.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.