AFFTON, Mo.– St. Louis County Police released photos of a man wanted for a bank robbery in Affton last week. It happened at the Citizens National Bank on Mackenzie Road near Gravois last Tuesday.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, displayed a note claiming to have a gun, and was handed money. The suspect ran off toward Brenda Avenue.

The investigation is being handled by St. Louis County’s Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Call police at 636-529-8210 if you have information.