Police remove demonstrator’s ‘Camp Krewson’ at St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are attempting to clear protesters and their encampment outside the St. Louis city hall after a disturbance overnight. The demonstrators said they were camping there and would remain until Mayor Lyda Krewson resigned. The mayor said she would not resign.

Police now are asking the protestors to leave the premises. There are dozens of officers on at Market and Tucker. Most of the tents have been removed but some protestors are still there exchanging words with officers.

City workers have cleared much of the proter’s stuff from the front steps of St. Louis City Hall. There were tents, dressers, couches, clothing, and food.

“There was so much stuff here, it was like survival of the finest,” said a city worker.

Protestors spent two nights there calling for the mayor’s resignation after she read names and addresses of people who sent letters to the city asking to defund police.

