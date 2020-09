ST. LOUIS – The major case squad has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting in Dellwood.

Police rushed to a shooting call on Trask Drive near Imperial Drive around 12:45 a.m Monday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shooting—10700 block of Trask Dr in Dellwood one person deceased pic.twitter.com/X3iI3By1cQ — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 7, 2020

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.