Police respond to shooting inside St. Clair Square

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – Police have responded to an incident at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. There are reports that at least three people have been shot inside the mall. The shooting reportedly happened outside of the a Helzberg Diamonds store, near the JC Penny.

FOX2 has learned that the JC Penney’s store is on lockdown.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox could see numerous police officers outside the mall.

Police also took someone into custody but it is unclear if that is related to the incident at the mall.