WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on scene at a Warrensburg hospital on reports of an armed man inside.

According to MSHP Troop A, no shots have been fired and no injuries have been reported at this time at Western Missouri Medical Center.

The first two floors of the hospital have been cleared as they continue to investigate the report.

Law enforcement agencies are on scene evacuating the hospital.

The Warrensburg Parks and Rec department announced that the Warrensburg Community Center is under lockdown and the Nassif Aquatic Center will be closed until the situation is resolved.

This is an ongoing situation and FOX4 has a crew on the way. This story will be updated as more details become available.