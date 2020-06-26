1 shot at Bunn-O-Matic factory in Springfield, Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One person was shot at the Bunn-O-Matic factory in central Illinois Friday, police said.

Bunn-O-Matic is located at 1400 Stevenson Drive in Springfield, and the scene is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police said.

A suspect is not currently in custody, WCIA reports. Police are still combing the area and acting as though a suspect could still be on-scene.

Workers were evacuated as soon as police arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.