Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 982 deaths/ 19,421 cases IL: 6,810 deaths/ 139,434 cases.

1 shot at Bunn-O-Matic factory in Springfield, Illinois

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: WCIA.com

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One person was shot at the Bunn-O-Matic factory in central Illinois Friday, police said.

Bunn-O-Matic is located at 1400 Stevenson Drive in Springfield, and the scene is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, police said.

A suspect is not currently in custody, WCIA reports. Police are still combing the area and acting as though a suspect could still be on-scene.

Workers were evacuated as soon as police arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News