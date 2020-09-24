Police say Kansas City woman shot to death, man arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police say a woman in Kansas City has been shot to death inside a home, and a man has been arrested in the case.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the South Town Fork Creek neighborhood.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot and found the victim with a gunshot wound in the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her name was not immediately released.

Around the same time officers found the victim, a man called police from another location saying he wanted to turn himself in and was soon taken into custody. His name has not been released.