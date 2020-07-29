Police say man shot to death in eastern Missouri’s Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Mo. (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a man has been shot to death in the city of Hillsdale.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting and found a man inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics later pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say another person in the car was uninjured.

Police investigators say the shooting occurred when two suspects got out of a car, fired into the victim’s car, then drove away.

No arrests had been reported by Wednesday morning. The victim’s names has not yet been released.