Police say pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 cars

ST. LOUIS — Police in eastern Missouri say a pedestrian has died after stepping into traffic and being hit by two cars. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Chambers Road in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that’s when 35-year-old Cornell Mahr, of St. Louis, stepped off a sidewalk and walked into the path of an eastbound car, which hit Mahr. Investigators say a second eastbound vehicle also hit Mahr.

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene. Mahr was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators say the 44-year-old woman driving the first car was not injured.