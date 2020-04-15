Police say St. Louis city worker killed in tractor accident

ST. LOUIS – Police say a St. Louis city worker has died after a tractor he was operating rolled over on him. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the accident happened Tuesday afternoon in Carondelet Park.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Louis mayoral spokesman Jacob Long says the man was a worker in the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry department.
Mayor Lyda Krewson posted on social media that the man was a “longtime and dedicated worker.” Police are investigating the cause of the accident.