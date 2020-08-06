Police say teen shot during rolling gun battle in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. – Police in suburban St. Louis say a 16-year-old was injured after being shot several times in a rolling gun battle on the streets of Ferguson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon. Police say the teen was with a group of people in a vehicle who got into an argument with another group in another vehicle. Police say both groups then pulled guns and began firing.

Police say only one vehicle remained at the scene when officers arrived. Police believe the teen will recover from his injuries.

No arrests in the shooting have been reported.