Police say woman in multi-vehicle crash was killed by gunfire

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- The St. Louis County Police department is looking into how a woman was shot and killed, as part of an investigation into a multi-vehicle traffic accident late Thursday night.

St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting and a multiple-vehicle traffic accident on the 300 block of Shepley Drive around 10 o’clock on New Year’s Eve.

The driver of a red GMC was heading eastbound on Shepley Drive when she struck a black sedan. The driver then struck two more vehicles further down the road. What appeared to be an out of control driver was actually the victim of gunfire.

At some point, the victim – an adult female – was struck with a bullet coming from an unknown location. She was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Danica Dupree was driving one of the vehicles that were impacted by the accidents. She was making a trip to Walgreens.

“All the sudden this truck just starts coming at me super fast. So I hurried up and pulled over into the grass, but she still clipped the back end of me,” she said.

Dupree said she heard fireworks and some distant gunshots while she was getting into her car. Other neighbors I spoke with said it’s normal to hear both on any given holiday in this area, but Dupree says the shots she heard right before she got hit were close.

She said, “I just know that the gunshots that I heard before I saw her truck were way louder than normal. I felt like I was about to get shot.”

Dupree admits the constant gunfire in the neighborhood is nerve-racking. She moved to the area three years ago and says he often sits in the middle of her home with her son fearing a bullet may penetrate the walls of her home.

Detectives were near the scene on New Year’s Day following up on the investigation. None of the other drivers involved in the vehicle traffic accidents were injured.

Dupree was shaken by the incident, and now she pains for the family who has now lost a loved one going into the new year. She says these are the type of unfortunate situations that can happen when people shoot guns in neighborhoods where everything is close together.