Police search for a Missouri teen missing since Monday night

NEW FLORENCE, Mo. – Police are asking the public to help find a missing Missouri teen. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says that Emalee Deremer, 15, was last seen Monday at around 10:30 pm in New Florence, Missouri. They are currently classifying the case as a “runaway juvenile.”
Deremer is described as 5’9″ tall, weighing 110 lbs, with dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a dark-colored shirt, and may have a silver backpack.
If you have information about her location call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 573-564-3378.