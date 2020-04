Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in the ankle early Tuesday morning.

Responding officers found the man in a house on Arlington Avenue just north of Page Boulevard.

Police say it is uncertain if the shooting took place at the house because officers searched the scene and could not find a bullet or any shell casing.

St. Louis Fire Department medics took the man to the hospital for treatment.