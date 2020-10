EAST ST. LOUIS – East St. Louis police are looking for the people involved in a one-car rollover accident Friday morning.

The car flipped over around 2:00 a.m. on Missouri Avenue near North 18th Street. Witnesses tell police, the people in the car got into another car and took off.

The circumstances leading to the crash are unknown.

Anyone who might have seen or has information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371