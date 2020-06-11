Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 6,095 deaths/ 129,837 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Police search for drivers who fled scene after rollover accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the drivers that fled the scene of an accident overnight in north St. Louis.

Police said they first were called about the accident on Page Boulevard at North Sarah Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a smashed car and SUV rolled over on its side.

The people in both vehicles were nowhere to be found.

Anyone who might have seen or has information is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News