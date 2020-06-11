Police search for drivers who fled scene after rollover accident

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the drivers that fled the scene of an accident overnight in north St. Louis.

Police said they first were called about the accident on Page Boulevard at North Sarah Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a smashed car and SUV rolled over on its side.

The people in both vehicles were nowhere to be found.

Anyone who might have seen or has information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371

Overnight accident in St Louis details on Fox2 News in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/NP6Imgy80Y — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 11, 2020