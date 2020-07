JENNINGS, Mo – Police are searching the gunman who shot a man early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on Janet Road along Emma Avenue in Jennings just a block away from the Jennings Police Department.

Police brought out their canine officer to search for the shooter, but have not released any details on what led up to the shooting.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition at this time.

More details will be posted as this story develops.

Male victim of a shooting on Janet Ave in Jennings Missouri just before 1:00am this morning he was shot in the torso transported to an area hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/LfX285hNuP — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 3, 2020