Police search for Madison murder suspect after man shot while driving

MADISON, Ill. – Several people have been charged in the death of Gerald Wiley, 35. He was shot and killed while driving his SUV in Madison on Monday. Police are still looking for one of the suspects.

Four suspects were identified after 20 investigators were assigned to this case. Three of the suspects are facing first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the juvenile court system. They are not being identified at this time.

Derek Miller, 17, is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police are still looking for him and are asking anyone with information to call 618-709-7750.

The Major Case Squad says that Wiley and his wife were at a Madison area gas station where he came into contact with the juveniles. He knew at least one of them.

Police say the suspects robbed Wiley at the gas station and ran off. Wiley then left the gas station in an attempt to find the juveniles.

Wiley was gunned down in his SUV at around 11:45 am by the intersection of 4th Street and Highland Avenue. Bullet holes went through the windshield. Police say that Miller pulled the trigger.

The vehicle crashed into a tree at 4th Street. Wiley got out and collapsed. He later died at the hospital.

His wife was also injured in the crash. She is being treated at a St. Louis area hospital and is expected to survive.