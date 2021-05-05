Police search for missing 16-year-old north St. Louis County girl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who left her family home on Friday, April 30.
Police said Alexandria Dickson has a history of leaving home. On Tuesday, May 4, police said she “sent messages on social media making self-harming threats to a family member and officers were not able to locate her.”
Alexandria was last seen running in the Weithaupt and Grants Parkway area in north St. Louis County.
Anyone with information on Alexandria’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 636-529-8210.
