Illinois police search for missing 9-year-old boy

Macoupin County, Ill. – A 9-year-old Illinois boy has been missing since 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Chase Ondo is from Sawyerville Ill., north of Staunton where he was last seen.

Ondo is 4-feet-tall, has green eyes, and red hair. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and pajama bottoms.

Police have called Search & Rescue teams, K-9 Rescue teams, and have a search plane in the air. They also have a full contingent of officers on the ground to search.

Police are currently looking in the area of Route 4 and 138 in Sawyerville.

Anyone with information should contact police.