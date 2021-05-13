Police search for missing Blue Springs, Missouri 14-year-old girl

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Blue Springs, Missouri.
Charley R. Bean went missing on Tuesday. She has very long blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has braces.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and pastel checkered orange and blue PJ fleece pants.
Anyone with information is asking to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0164, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Unit at 800-877-3452, or 911.