Police search for missing Byrnes Mill, Missouri teen girl

BYRNES MILL, Mo. – Police are searching for a teenage girl from Byrnes Mill, Missouri who has gone missing.

Jillian Kussman, 15, went missing Sunday between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weight about 140 pounds. Kussman has shoulder-length blonde hair with dark roots. She was last seen wearing shorts, a green tank top and white sneakers.

Some items Kussman may have with her include a white throw blanket with pom-poms on it, a green bag and a red notebook.

She was last seen at 1:00 a.m. sleeping at a residence off Wheatfield Drive.