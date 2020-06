ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen who may have run away from home. Dillion Weber, 16 was last seen in the 1500 block of Sherman Drive on the evening of Sunday, May 31. He may be wearing red tennis shoes.

Weber is about six feet tall and weighs 200 lbs. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 636-949-3002 or dial 911.