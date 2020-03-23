Police search for missing St. Louis County teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police have issued an "endangered person advisory" for a missing teen who suffers from bipolar disorder, PTSD and ADHD.

Aaniyah Anthony ran away from home last Thursday. She called her aunt, who is her legal guardian, at around 10:30 pm Sunday. She was crying hysterically and stated she did not know where she was.

Aaniyah is 5'1," 165 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and black sweatpants. If you see her call 911 or St. Louis County Police.