Police search for missing Waterloo woman

TROY, Ill. – Police are searching for a Waterloo woman who was last seen on January 8 at about 12:00 p.m. at a Dollar Tree.

The store is located at 520 Edwardsville Road. Police said Lauren Miller, 38, is believed to be in a silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois license plate R561626.

Miller is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt and shorts. Her left leg was recently amputated and she uses a wheelchair. She is also insulin dependent.

She is believed to be off of her medication.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Detective Lipe or Detective Christ at (618) 667-6731.