Police search for pickup truck driver who led them on bi-state chase

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Police are looking for a driver who led them on a bi-state chase early Thursday morning.

The pickup truck driver hit a Granite City police car at about 12:30 a.m. The truck was hauling a trailer.

The police chase began in Granite City and went through St. Louis City into St. Louis County. The driver went the wrong way on I-170 and I-270. That’s when the police lost the truck.

Later, they found the abandoned trailer near the Amazon facility off of Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

