Homeowner shoots St. Charles County home invasion suspect; Police take man to the hospital

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Police were searching for a man accused of a home invasion at around midnight in the 400 block of Woodcrest Blvd. They say that the suspect was shot by the homeowner and then fled the scene.

St. Charles Police say that they found the injured suspect quickly. A neighbor tells Fox 2 that officers were searching with a helicopter and a drone.

Officers took the person to the hospital to be treated for the non-life threatening injuries. Charges are expected to be filed soon. A motive in the home invasion has not been released by authorities. Police say the case is still under investigation.

Breaking Overnight—— Shooting St. Charles County details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am.https://t.co/hYpNkY3Q52 pic.twitter.com/g5C3LNqpFe — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 2, 2020