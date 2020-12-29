Police search for St. Louis catalytic converter thief who targeted a bus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A thief driving a unique pickup truck is wanted by police. The man stole a catalytic converter off of a bus at around 4:00 am Monday from a Dobbs location in the 700 block of South Broadway.

The suspect is described as a white male who was driving a silver Dodge Ram. The vehicle’s hood appears to be missing.

Police say that there has been a recent spike in the thefts of catalytic converters across the city of St. Louis. Honda and Toyota models are the most targeted due to the demand for resale.

Officers are coordinating across the city to help put a stop to the thefts. They are looking for more tips, even if the theft occurred in the recent past. This type of crime may not be immediately noticeable to the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous or they can contact a 4th District Detective at 314-444-2500.

