Police search for suspect in Friday afternoon shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the arm Friday at 4:45 p.m. in the 2400 Block of North Euclid Avenue.

The victim told police he was “walking in the area with his two juvenile daughters” when a black sedan pulled up next to them. The suspect stopped the car, got out and began shooting.

The two girls, ages five and seven, were not hurt. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is a black man in his 30s, light complexion, short, stocky build, low haircut and gold teeth.