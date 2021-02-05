Police search for teen who disappeared 1 week ago

MANCHESTER, Mo. – It’s been 1 week since a St. Louis teenager disappeared, and police are still trying to find him.

According to the Manchester Police Department, Jorge Cerde Guerrero was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on January, 29 at his residence located in the 200 block of Caballero Dr. Cerde.

Guerrero is about 5-foot-6, and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pair of black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Manchester Police Department at 636-227-1410 x102.