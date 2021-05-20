Police search for third suspect after Pontoon Beach gas station robbed

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – Police continue to search for one of three armed men who robbed a Pontoon Beach, Illinois convenience store early Thursday morning.

Shortly after midnight, a neighbor called 911 to report a robbery in progress at the Pontoon Express Phillips 66 on Highway 111.

When officers arrived, three men ran from the store. Two were captured. A canine was called in to search for the third robber, but he got away.

Police told FOX 2 some stolen items and at least one gun were recovered.

No one was hurt.

