Police search for third suspect after Pontoon Beach gas station robbed

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – Police continue to search for one of three armed men who robbed a Pontoon Beach, Illinois convenience store early Thursday morning.
Shortly after midnight, a neighbor called 911 to report a robbery in progress at the Pontoon Express Phillips 66 on Highway 111.
When officers arrived, three men ran from the store. Two were captured. A canine was called in to search for the third robber, but he got away.
Police told FOX 2 some stolen items and at least one gun were recovered.
No one was hurt.
