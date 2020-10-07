Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen with father in Arnold, Mo

ARNOLD, Mo. – Arnold police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl, who was last seen Tuesday night.

Taleah Street, 11, of Arnold Missouri, was last seen by her father at her mother’s home in the 2200 block of Jackson Dr.

Authorities described Taleah as 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she is with her father who they identified as 43-year-old James Street. He is described as 6 feet tall weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say James Street picked up his daughter at her mother’s home on Jackson Drive around 11:00 p.m. There is an order of protection that only allows Street to have supervised visitation with his daughter.

According to police, no contact has been made with him since he picked her up Tuesday night. Police believe the two may be in a blue 2012 Hyundai Sonata with an Illinois license plate of BD44254.

At this point, police don’t know which way James Street was going after he left with his daughter.

We are told this not a situation where Street forcibly took his daughter but rather he just picked her up from the home and apparently she left without anyone knowing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Arnold Police Department at 636-296-3204.