Police searching for missing 18-year-old in Florissant, could be endangered

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Dashaun Mann.
Police say Mann was last seen leaving on foot around 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Chateau Du Mont Drive in Florissant, Mo.
They say Mann has a diminished mental capacity and could possibly be endangered.
Mann is described as 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information about Dashaun’s whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.