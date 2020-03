ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a 64-year-old local man who was last seen March 11.

Police said Bobby Davis left his home in the 800 block of Elksforth Court in Florissant and hasn’t been in contact with his family since.

Davis is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with graying brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue skull cap, navy sweatshirt, and light-colored blue jeans.

If you have any information please call St. Louis County police at 314-355-1200