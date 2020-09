ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Police said 16-year-old Jamiah Wright was last seen in the 11800 block of North Ranch Drive in North County wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, jeans, and flip flops.

She is described as black, with long braids, she is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs 160 lbs.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

