PAGEDALE, MO –The North County Police Cooperative is investigating a fatal shooting in Vinita Park. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 8300 block of Midland.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Just before 8 p.m., officers took into custody a suspect after a brief manhunt and police pursuit. Authorities had cordoned off a wooded near Shellpark Avenue and Wheaton, using patrol cars, officers on foot and K-9 units to locate the suspect.