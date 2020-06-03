Police searching for suspects who attempted to break into ATM

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a suspect they say attempted to break into an ATM.
Just after 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the Bank of America on Goodfellow Boulevard at Howell Street.
The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. It’s unclear if the thieves were able to get any of the cash inside.
Thieves target ATM overnight in St Louis details on Fox2 news in the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/PbstaNMEmD— FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 3, 2020