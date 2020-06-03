1  of  2
Breaking News
Missouri Municipal Election Results Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 783 deaths/ 13,575 cases IL: 5,525 deaths/ 122,848 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Police searching for suspects who attempted to break into ATM

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a suspect they say attempted to break into an ATM.

Just after 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the Bank of America on Goodfellow Boulevard at Howell Street.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. It’s unclear if the thieves were able to get any of the cash inside.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News