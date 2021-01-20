Police seek help to identify suspects in catalytic converter theft

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals accused of stealing catalytic converters off a business lot on January 11.

At least two catalytic converters were cut out of a white Ford and a Chevrolet truck parked in the 900 block of Barracksview Road, according to St. Louis police.

In surveillance pictures provided by police, two men could be seen parked next to the trucks in a red Chevrolet Aveo. Both men appear to walk from the trucks, place the converters in the car and then drive away.

Anyone with information about this theft of others is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or Detective Nickolaus at (314) 615-8635.